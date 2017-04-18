Passings: Mitzi Blahd, 90; Library Fundraiser, Philanthropist

“I baked cookies and invited 25 neighbors to come hear me play Rimsky-Korsakov’s ‘Flight of the Bumblebee.’ I raised $2.50 and sent it to a children’s hospital in Denver.”

For the next 80 years Mitzi dedicated herself to philanthropic and political causes, particularly those causes centered on West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades.

She spearheaded a multi-year fundraising campaign that yielded over $1 million towards building a beautiful new public library in the Palisades that opened in 2003.

Mitzi received a Golden Sparkplug Award from the Community Council in 1999 for her prodigious efforts on behalf of the new library. In 2002, she was named Citizen of the Year for her successful campaign.

After Mitzi retired from the Friends of the Library board, she sponsored programs for Chamber Music Palisades, the local series founded by Palisadians Susan Green- berg and Dolores Stevens.

Two years ago, Mitzi donated $50,000 to the Pacific Palisades Historical Society “in honor of my dear friend, Betty Lou Young,” a historian and author who was a Rustic Canyon neighbor. The gift has been used for the digital archiving of the photographs in the Historical Society/Clearwater collection (now archived at the Huntington Library).

Blahd’s most recent gift was a $1 million gift to Santa Monica College to honor her friend, Professor Harvey Stromberg, who taught history at Santa Monica College for over 40 years. The gift will provide four $5,000 scholarships annually in Professor’s Stromberg’s name and also fund a “Living Histories” program for the Emeritus College.