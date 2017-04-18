Palisades Crime: Burglary Suspect Flees from Alarm, Stolen Snacks and Vehicle Egged

The following April 17, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.
BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE
- Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 4/5/17 btwn 9 AM and 11 AM. The suspect used victim’s keys to enter victim’s vehicle and took money and a cell phone.
- 16000 Temescal Canyon, 4/13/17 btwn 4 PM and 6 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, purse, and duffle bag.
- Sunset/Temescal Canyon, 4/15/17 btwn 5:45 AM and 8 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took purse, wallet, and glasses.
- 14700 Sunset, btwn 4/7/17 at 6 PM and 4/8/17 at 10 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took clothing and make-up.
BURGLARY
- 200 Entrada, 4/11/17 btwn 12:45 AM and 6 AM. The suspect entered vacation property while victim’s were sleeping and took money, a laptop computer, and a wallet.
- 400 Pintoresca, 4/12/17 at 3 PM. The suspect (male black, black hair, 5’11” 170 lb, 25/30 years) entered victim’s back yard and attempted to open a door to victim’s home. The suspect fled when victim’s alarm activated.
- 400 E Rustic, 4/13/17 btwn 10:10 AM and 1 PM. The suspect removed a glass pane from victim’s window to enter victim’s home and took a laptop computer.
THEFT
- 17300 Sunset, 4/12/17 at 2:30 PM. The suspect (female black, black hair brown eyes, 5’7″ 180 lb, 40 years) entered victim’s business, took food and alcoholic beverages, and fled without paying.
- 200 Ocean Ave Ext, btwn 4/3/17 at 12 PM and 4/5/17 at 10 AM. The suspect took victim’s unsecured bicycle from victim’s front yard.
VANDALISM
- 1400 Palisades Dr, btwn 4/15/17 at 7:30 PM and 4/16/17 at 10 AM. The suspect threw eggs at victim’s vehicles causing paint damage.
- Sunset/Temescal Canyon, 4/16/17 btwn 3:45 PM and 5:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle.
