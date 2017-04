The award-winning film Love Thy Nature will screen at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Room 165 of the Santa Monica College Humanities & Social Sciences building, 1900 Pico Blvd.

The screening will be followed by an audience Q&A session with the film’s Emmy-nominated, award-winning director/producer Sylvie Rokab and associate producer Dr. Sheila Laffey, an adjunct film professor at SMC. The event is free, but seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. Call (310) 434-4100.