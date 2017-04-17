SoulCycle to Host Cancer Charity Ride in Brentwood

Cody Carras with Amalfi Estates and JB Campise of Jon Brent Design are hosting a Charity Ride for the American Cancer Society at SoulCycle in Brentwood on Saturday, April 22. The ride begins at 1 p.m. and will last about 45 minutes.

Participants are urged to arrive early at the cycling studio (11640 San Vicente). Light refreshments and snacks will be served afterwards.

There are three ways to support the American Cancer Society: 1.) Buy a single rider ticket ($50) and ride in the class; 2.) Donate by going to the “tickets” tab at the EventBrite site, click on the ticket tab and enter a donation amount; or 3) Purchase a ticket for a member of the ACS.