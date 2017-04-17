Palisadian Tamar Springer Takes First at Ocean Nationals in RI

Palisadian Tamar Springer took first in musical weapons, second in musical and traditional forms and third in traditional weapons at the Ocean State Nationals (a North American Sport Karate Association) tournament in Rhode Island in early April.

Springer, the competitor, was back.

She was 43 when she first stepped into Gerry Blanck’s dojo in the 881 Alma Real building. “I wanted a new hobby, something physical,” she said.

She started competing six months later under sensei Chris Wheeles, who was visiting from Alabama. “He called me one day and said, ‘mark your calendar, we’re going to a tournament,” said Springer, and before she could protest, he told her, “Trust your sensei.”

Springer captured first place in her initial tournament. “I did not want it to be a fluke, so I continued competing and kind of got a bug for it,” she said.