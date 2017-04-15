Southbound PCH Lanes Closed in Topanga Due to Traffic Collision with 1 Driver Entrapped

Three people were transported to the hospital early Saturday morning, April 15 following a three vehicle collision on Pacific Coast Highway just north of Coastline Drive in Topanga, reports Palisades Patrol and the Los Angeles Fire Department. The accident was first reported at 6:08 a.m.

According to Palisades Patrol, both southbound lanes of PCH are closed due to the accident, with southbound PCH traffic backed up to Topanga Canyon Boulevard at this hour. California Highway Patrol and LAFD are on scene.

Palisades Patrol reports the early accident investigation shows that one car was traveling northbound on PCH and came across all three lanes of traffic and hit two cars parked on the southbound PCH shoulder.

According to LAFD, one victim was extricated in critical condition. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital in fair condition. The accident investigation is ongoing.