No Trespassing Signs Posted in Pacific Palisades to Prevent Transient Fires

by Sue Pascoe

Editor

In an effort to keep transient fires from going out of control on Pacific Palisades hillsides, additional “Restricted Entry, Very High Fire Severity Zone” signs were posted along Temescal Canyon Road and Castellammare on Friday, April 13.

LAFD Fire Inspector John Novela, with highway sign specialist William Shue, helped Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness members Sharon Kilbride and Patrick Hart pinpoint necessary sites for additional signs.

Under LAMC 57.4908.1, those who trespass or loiter in high fire zones can be cited by LAPD. The PPTFH initially paid for the first 20 signs that went up below the Via de las Olas bluffs, along Palisades Drive and in Temescal Canyon Park in 2015.

The program has been successful in the Palisades and the Los Angeles Fire Department has now purchased an additional 160 signs. “We’ve had a lot of requests for signs,” Novella said. In addition to the Palisades, he and Shue planned to visit the Hollywood Hills with additional signs.

At a popular illegal camping site about halfway up Temescal Canyon, a transient from Chicago was found sleeping on Friday morning. He was told he could not stay there and was offered services and given a PPTFH card with a number to reach social workers. He said he planned to move on up north, but if he changed his mind, he would call.

At the Castellammare steps, located between Gladstone’s and the pedestrian overpass on PCH, a fence installed by Caltrans had been torn down. The stairs and the walkway were littered with trash left behind. There was evidence a fire pit had been built on the site, directly below homes on the hillside.