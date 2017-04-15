From Art House to Your House: 10 Years of Jacquie Israel Exhibits

by Laurie Rosenthal

Staff Writer

When married couples reach their 10-year anniversary, they often celebrate with gifts made of aluminum or tin.

Art advisor Jacquie Israel is now celebrating the 10th anniversary of her popular Art House, and although metal wasn’t involved, she did have opening-weekend festivities that included a virtual reality demonstration by artist duo Friends With You, as well as a tea tasting and poetry on demand.

Despite a decade of hosting successful Art House exhibits in Pacific Palisades, Israel does have moments of uncertainty, almost wondering if she’s throwing a party that no one will attend. She is always pleasantly surprised.

“I was really so grateful to see so many people came out for it,” she said, noting that hundreds of people of all ages (including kids) attended her open house in March. Some came to look, some came to learn, some came to buy, and many came for a combination of the three.

There is no discernible pattern to how Israel’s clients purchase art. For some, it’s an instantaneous decision, and they buy a piece before the weekend is over. Others are more circumspect and may take days, weeks or even months to commit.

“Often people come to my event to see the different styles of work, and then invite me to their homes so I can get a sense of their style,” Israel said. She truly enjoys advising people, and working with them to find something that they love.

Israel has eclectic taste, and chooses a wide variety of pieces for her shows, knowing that there are often intangible reasons people like certain works. Over the years, she has observed that nature images are well liked.