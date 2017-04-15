Explore Pacific Palisades’ Self-Realization Fellowship Grounds

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

(This is part of a series that features local places of historic interest, drawing largely on the now-classic book by Betty Lou and Randy Young, Pacific Palisades—Where the Mountains Meet the Sea.)

Hundreds of people drive past the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine every day without any idea of the treasure hidden away on a 10-acre site at 17190 Sunset Boulevard, just up from Pacific Coast Highway. It’s easy to access and rarely crowded, yet most people have never taken the time to explore its tranquil setting. No admission is charged and parking is free. For hours, visit lakeshrine.org or call (310) 454-4114.

The SRF’s main feature is a small, nearly round, spring-fed lake which is framed by natural hillsides. The lush landscaping includes fountains, waterfalls, colorful flower beds, lily ponds, and a sunken grotto filled with ferns. Little kids love feeding the two resident white swans, ducks, turtles and koi fish with packaged food provided at the visitors’ center.