Transient Found Dead On Will Rogers Beach

by Sue Pascoe

Editor

A female transient was found dead just south of the county lifeguard headquarters near Tower 15 on Will Rogers State Beach on Sunday, April 9.

According to Gates Security (Palisades Patrol), the woman was sleeping on the beach and it appears that when the tide came up, water washed into her tent and she drowned.

The L.A. Coroner’s Office was contacted on April 14, and no official cause of death has been confirmed, pending further investigation. The woman has been identified, but her name is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

LAPD Officer Rusty Redican was asked if she was one of the various homeless people living in this area. He said that is still being determined.