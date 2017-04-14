‘Think Pink’ Event at Upper Bel-Air Bay Club on May 17

“Think Pink” for Women’s Wellness will be held Wednesday, May 17, at the Upper Bel-Air Bay Club, sponsored by the Irene Dunne Guild.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the morning break-out sessions will feature notable doctors and speakers. Afterward, guests will be treated to lunch and will hear a keynote speaker. Boutique shopping will be available throughout the event, with proceeds going to Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

The Irene Dunne Guild is celebrating its 30-year anniversary as a support group of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation in Santa Monica. Tickets for the event are $125. Contact Esther Espinoza at Esther.Espinoza@stjohns.org.