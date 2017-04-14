Meals on Wheels in Pacific Palisades Gains Support

The program is for low-income individuals or the home-bound. If money is not an issue, an individual may pay $8 a day for the basic home-style meals. Vegetarian and di- abetic options are available.

Palisades Rotary Club President Holly Davis delivered Meals on Wheels for more than two years, and Maze acknowledged. “The key to this program is our volunteers; they are how we make this work. They are the eyes and ears for the organization.”

Maze explained that one woman in the Palisades can’t get her mail, but her MOW volunteer picks it up and brings it to her.

“They really needed the food,” Davis said. “They also wanted the contact; they wanted to talk.”

Maze said that volunteers are important because they can also alert social workers if there is a need for additional help.

Volunteers are needed. “This is a great opportunity for groups like churches,” Maze said and noted that student volunteers are also welcomed. Her son started at 14 and continued volunteering until he was 18. Students are usually paired with a volun- teer who drives, and are also welcome to work over vacations and breaks.

To volunteer or donate, email Maze at lashanda@mealsonwheelswest.org or call (310) 394-5133 ext. 6.