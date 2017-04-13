Palisades News Letters: Addressing Opiate Addiction

Kids’ Input Sought for Project

(Editor’s note: Lou Kamer, who serves as the Pacific Palisades Community at-large member, has undertaken local projects that can be completed by residents, rather than waiting for government aid. He and a team of volunteers recently widened and cleaned the trail along the south side of Chautauqua.)

PaliWork is for everyone who lives in the Palisades. It shines when people decide to participate, in whatever way they can. We had such a great time working on Project Number 1 (Chautauqua) that we decided to do another.

Our kids rarely get to choose anything other than yogurt and an app, but one day they will shape the future of our town. So, it is only fitting that they pick the next project. PaliWork will help them in any way, but the next project to improve the Palisades should be their choice.

So, this is a call for the kids ages 5 to 18 years old to come up with ideas. Ask your kids. Share this letter. Bring it up at school assemblies; then reply with their ideas (or let them do it).

Help them experience the power to improve their world, work in teams, and realize how lucky they are to live in the Palisades. Reply to Facebook fb.me/paliwork.

Lou Kamer