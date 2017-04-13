Palisades Lunch Club: Uncovering Du-par’s Pancake Secrets

An investment group led by W.W. “Biff ” Naylor bought Du-par’s in 2004, and the son of famed Los Angeles restaurateur Tiny Naylor helped orchestrate the complete renovation of the old shop several years later. When it reopened in 2007, customers were relieved to find the restaurant had maintained the look of its storied past— complete with traditional vinyl booths.

The Du-par’s staff proudly squeezes its own orange juice, grinds its own hamburger meat and hand-peels and cuts its hash-browns. They also make their own ice cream.

Actor James Dean is said to have eaten at Du-par’s just before he took his final spin up the coast in his Porsche Spyder. We were counting on Barry, our highly-trusted driver, to produce a more promising outcome for our short trip back to the Palisades.

Shortly after arriving, we noticed they had taken out the counter and added more booths during the renovation, but it was still the same comfortable place with its traditional warm hospitality. Our waiter, Jim, was quite chatty and wanted to know what brought us there. I think that may have been code for: Are you tourists? We assured him we had been customers for many years— and that Barry had pretty much “grown up” at the Farmers Market.

While we studied the options on the menu, Barry snapped pictures of the restaurant’s décor, as well as a few shots of Caesar, the chef, with our waiter, Jim. They seemed to enjoy the attention paid to them by our resident photographer. (I soon realized we were beginning to look like tourists.)

I considered ordering one of their specialties—chicken pot pie, which I had remembered from previous visits, but I kept returning to the breakfast menu. Evidently, that same vibe was in the air around our table as three of us decided upon breakfast dishes.

Josh knew about Du-par’s reputation for making great buttermilk pancakes and ordered the short stack with turkey sausage on the side. Arnie chose his favorite—French toast, prepared with the house-made brioche—while I selected the traditional breakfast of two eggs over medium with hash-browns and turkey sausage.