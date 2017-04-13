Multiple House Fires Injures 5 in Pacific Palisades

(UPDATED 10 a.m., April 13) The Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down a house fire in the 16500 block of W. Las Casas Place that spread to an adjacent hillside home in the early morning hours on Thursday, April 13. Five residents were transported to area hospitals to be treated for smoke-related injuries, including a 53-year-old woman in critical condition. One cat was reported deceased.

The fire was first reported at approximately 2:14 a.m. at the descending hillside home and was extinguished at approximately 2:58 a.m., according to LAFD. Approximately 88 firefighters fought the blaze.

According to LAFD Public Information Officer Margaret Stewart, the fire began in one home and extended to an adjacent home. The extent of damage on the second home is unknown. A family of four resided in one home, including two teenage girls and a 67-year-old male, and a 90-year-old female resided in the second home.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

UPDATE: According to Stewart, initially LAFD responded to a grass fire. It appears that a tree/bush between the two homes caught fire and it rapidly spread to the two wood houses. The fire is still under investigation, and it is not clear yet if there were smoke detectors in the homes.

The 67-year-old male is also in critical condition because of smoke inhalation and burns. There was a dog and two cats in the first residence, according to LAFD. The dog is believed to belong the family and the two cats lived with the 90-year old and her daughter.