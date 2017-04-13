How Los Angeles Deals with Vehicle Living

In January, the Los Angeles City Council passed Municipal Code 85.02 (Vehicle Dwelling), which will expire on July 1, 2018. The code states that living in a vehicle is prohibited at all times within one block (500 feet) of licensed schools, pre-schools, daycare facilities and parks.
Persons may live in a vehicle between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., if they are more than one block away from licensed schools, preschools, daycare facilities and parks; and from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in non-residentially zoned areas which are more than one block (500 feet) away from licensed schools, pre-schools, daycare facilities or parks.
Those living in vehicles must comply with posted parking restrictions. Any vehicle that has been parked on a city street or highway for 72 hours or more can be reported as an abandoned vehicle.
The city also released a map of areas where “camping” is allowed.
The unintended consequence for campers is that for many there are no restroom facilities available near the car or camper.
Members of the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness were asked how to deal with the human “waste” left, not only from those living in vehicles, but also from those who live on the streets.
In the case of Timmy, a well-known homeless person, PPTFH members had cleaned up and poured bleach on the Sun- set sidewalk where he resided before relocating in Brentwood.
In other cases, Task Force members contacted Sharon Shapiro in Councilman Mike Bonin’s office and requested assistance be- cause a hazmat crew needed to be sent to do the cleanup.
Many campers had been parked locally along Pacific Coast Highway and the beach, with human waste finding its way to the ocean. LAPD stepped up enforcement along the areas that are within 500 ft. of a park, in this case Will Rogers State Beach. If human waste is found, PPTFH members suggest contacting Councilman Bonin’s office. In the past, Sharon Shapiro has been the point person, but since she is no longer in that office, Bonin’s District Director Debbie Dyner Harris is dealing with issues until a new person can be hired. Email: Debbie.dynerharris@lacity.org.
