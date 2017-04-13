How Los Angeles Deals with Vehicle Living

In January, the Los Angeles City Council passed Municipal Code 85.02 (Vehicle Dwelling), which will expire on July 1, 2018. The code states that living in a vehicle is prohibited at all times within one block (500 feet) of licensed schools, pre-schools, daycare facilities and parks.

Persons may live in a vehicle between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., if they are more than one block away from licensed schools, preschools, daycare facilities and parks; and from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in non-residentially zoned areas which are more than one block (500 feet) away from licensed schools, pre-schools, daycare facilities or parks.

Those living in vehicles must comply with posted parking restrictions. Any vehicle that has been parked on a city street or highway for 72 hours or more can be reported as an abandoned vehicle.

The city also released a map of areas where “camping” is allowed.