Chamber Music Palisades Dedicates Program to Violinist Ida Levin

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

It was an inspired choice for Chamber Music Palisades to highlight the “Andante” from Rachmaninoff ’s Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19, on March 14, as a loving memory of world-renowned violinist Ida Levin, who passed away in November at 53.

In this natural and instinctively beautiful performance, the “Andante” was transcribed for violin and piano, instead of cello, featuring Stephanie Chase and pianist Delores Stevens (CMP’s co-director). Chase had performed with Levin at the Marlboro Music Festival. She is recognized as “one of the violin greats of our era” through solo appearances with more than 170 orchestras that include the New York, Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony and London Symphony.

One reviewer said of the piece, “not overly romantic, but searching, longing and truly enigmatic, the ‘Andante’ takes your mind, spirit and soul on a journey you cannot ever forget.”

Levin was a longtime friend and CMP soloist, who especially championed chamber music, performing with ensembles throughout the United States and Europe.