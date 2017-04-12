Palisades Alliance for Seniors Property Assessment Info to be Presented at Library

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors program on Monday, April 24, at the Palisades Library will address property assessment issues.

Carol Quan of the L.A. County Office of the Assessor will discuss three assessment matters of special interest to seniors. The first is Propositions 60 and 90, which deal with the senior citizens’ replacement dwelling benefit. Quan will then cover the parent-child exclusion that is addressed in Propositions 58 and 193. Finally, she will address transfer of a decedent’s real property.