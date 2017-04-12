Hugo Oliva Joins Tivoli Café as Part Owner

By Jessie Levine

Special to the Palisades News

Ask any Palisades resident about the Tivoli Café on Sunset and they will reply that they either eat there many times a month or drive by it every single day. In short, the place is a fixture. Since its original opening in 1989, it has remained one of the only sit-down restaurants of its caliber on that stretch of Sunset Boulevard.

Frequent patrons of the local café will surely recognize Hugo Oliva, who six months ago joined restaurant owner Sohail Fatoorechi as part owner. He has been a friendly face at Tivoli for two years now, primarily acting as front-of-house manager, but also contributing a fair amount of expertise and artistry in the kitchen, as well as adding to the healthy wine list.

Fatoorechi owns another restaurant in Beverly Hills, the family Italian eatery Il Forno Caldo. The hard work of running a restaurant cannot be understated, let alone the work of running two restaurants. Fa- toorechi saw the potential of his employee Oliva to become more than just a manager—someone who could take over own- ership and care of Tivoli Café while Fatoorechi himself oversaw operations at his Bev- erly Hills spot.

“Hugo is helping me to make sure everything at Tivoli Cafe runs smoothly while I am running the other restaurant in Beverly Hills,” Fatoorechi said. “No big changes are being made. The menu is staying the same. We just need to make sure that we can take care of the customers; we want everyone to be pleased.”