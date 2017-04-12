Editorial: Mike Bonin Urged to Use Pad-Mounts

The DWP, which has been unable to locate another suitable site for a permanent substation supported by the community, is building two pole-top distribution substations (PTDS) as a “temporary” solution until a permanent one can be built (which may never happen). The Department of Public Works held a hearing on the appeal of the Coastal Development Permit for the pole top at Sunset and Marquez Avenue. The Department denied the appeal, even though the adjacent property owner submitted a written offer of a cost-free easement to allow the construction of a pad-mounted alternative and offered to pay the DWP $60,000 to offset costs incurred to date on this pole top.

Although many residents see the two pole tops as a final solution, DWP announced at the hearing that three ADDITIONAL pole-top substations will need to be constructed soon. It is likely that the next pole top will go in front of the DWP property on Marquez OR at the corner of Marquez and Ida, since these are the DWP’s preferred locations.

Marquez Elementary School parents and the entire Palisades community need to take action now, or the DWP will have precedent for further pole-top construction in its favor.