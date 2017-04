The metal bench on Via de la Paz, near Toppings Yogurt, has been damaged.

Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce Executive Arnie Wishnick was asked what happened to it. He replied, “We don’t know what happened to that poor, little bench. Was it a car that didn’t stop? Was it a chubby individual that chose to sit there? Did a meteor hit it? We really don’t know.”

If you have any information about the damaged bench, or any theories, send us a message on our Facebook page.