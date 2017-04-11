Palisades Crime: 2 Stolen Cars, Arson and Burglars Deactivate Alarm System

The following April 10, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

500 Palisades Dr, btwn 4/3/17 at 12 PM and 4/4/17 at 5 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a residential parking lot.

16800 Sunset, btwn 4/7/17 at 8 PM and 4/8/17 at 9:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.



BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

400 W Rustic Rd, btwn 4/4/17 at 5 PM and 4/5/17 at 11:15 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a computer.

BURGLARY

500 Amalfi, 4/4/17 btwn 8:20 PM and 8:25 PM . The suspect (male, 6′ 150 lb, possibly wearing a clown mask) smashed a glass door but was confronted by victim and fled location.

300 Mesa Rd, 4/5/17 btwn 8:30 AM and 6:15 PM . The suspect opened a window to enter victim’s home and took a backpack, knife, and jewelry.

. The suspect opened a window to enter victim’s home and took a backpack, knife, and jewelry. 14400 Sunset, btwn 4/1/17 at 8 AM and 4/6/17 at 1:30 AM. The suspects (#1 identified, #2 male, black hair, 6′ 150 lb, NFD) use a key to enter victim’s home and attempted to deactivate the alarm system. It is unknown if property was stolen.

THEFT

1400 Chautauqua, 4/4/17 btwn 10 AM and 2 PM . The suspect took victim’s thumb drive from victim’s home.

VANDALISM

16800 Marquez, btwn 4/1/17 at 3 PM and 4/3/17 at 7:15 AM. The suspect pried open windows on victim’s property, damaged a wheel chair, and discharged a fire extinguisher.

OTHER CRIMES

Arson

400 Entrada, btwn 3/31/17 at 3 PM and 4/3/17 at 6:50 AM. The suspect burned a bulletin board attached to victim’s building.

Illegal Camping

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 4/7/17 at 6 AM. A 56-year-old male was arrested for camping on the beach.