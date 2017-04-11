David Riccardi Exits an Improved PaliHi

Recently, outside a school board meeting, a half-dozen school board members, who were also teachers, staff and management, gathered around Riccardi and reminisced about all of the changes he had brought to the school. Health teacher Susan Ackerman, a 20-year teacher, recalled with horror the rats that used to live on campus.

Riccardi also vividly remembers the rats. “When I first walked into Mercer Hall, there were literally hundreds of dead rats under the stage,” he said. On his first entrance to the space, “my nose had started to run and my eyes had started to water. It was a sick building.”

He began to uncover the causes, including not only the rats, but also some mold in the foyer and duct work that hadn’t been cleaned perhaps since 1961. Riccardi found an estimated $150,000 to clean the ducts throughout the school, so that the students could again breathe clean air.

To eliminate the rats, he hired a cleaning crew, but they were so disgusted that they left on the first day and refused to come back. Eventually a team in hazmat suits removed the carcasses.

In Gilbert Hall (which was also renovated under Riccardi’s leadership), rats were also a problem and were actually living in the hollow bases of the students’ seats.

“When we removed the wood-chair seating, we found rat nests in nearly every seat base,” Riccardi said. “All I could think of is that the kids had no idea what they were sitting on top of.”

Riccardi also addressed more cosmetic changes, such as ridding the school of its institutional colors and creating a new color palette to weave through the campus and make it more inviting and welcoming. When graffiti or other cosmetic damage occurred, he had a team in place to correct the problems quickly so that the school community wasn’t affected.

“I said [to my crew], ‘Listen, if you can see it, they can see it,’” Riccardi said. Every day they would make rounds to look for problems “so the place would always look the same. That school goes through a tour of combat each day [with approximately 3,000 students], and the next day, we put it back together so we could keep delivering a quality place.”