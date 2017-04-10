Tobias Scott Takes First In Palisades Lutheran Church Oratorical

The annual Optimist Oratorical Contest was held at the Palisades Lutheran Church on March 27. Nine students wrote an original five- minute speech on “What the World Gains from Optimism.”

When the judging was completed, Palisades High School freshman Tobias Scott was first, classmate Judith Zhang was second and PaliHi sophomore Keren Dror third.

The contest, which started in 1928, is designed for youth to gain experience in public speaking and to provide them with the opportunity to compete for college scholarships. The winner of the district competition receives a $2,500 scholarship, the International Regional Competition winner receives $5,000 and the chance to compete at the World Championships for $15,000.

To start the contest, students drew a number to decide order of presentation. Then, Revere students Siddhartha Shen- drikar, Michael Bent, David Tofer, Gracie Binder and Sarah Slavin; Loyola student Dashiell Flynn; and PaliHi’s Dror, Scott and Zhang did their best to present their views of optimism to the more than 50 family, friends and Pacific Palisades Optimist Club members present in the audience.

Serving as emcee was last year’s winner Daniel Gottesman, a junior at Palisades High School, who not only won locally, but also captured the Zone and District contests to be the first local contestant to compete at the World Championships in St. Louis Missouri. “He was brilliant as our emcee,” said Palisadian Susie DeWeese, the 2017 Optimist oratorical chair.