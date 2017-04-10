Palisadian-Post Editor John Harlow to Speak At ‘Food for Thought’ Series

Palisades Presbyterian Church will continue its “Food for Thought” series at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, in Janes Hall, featuring John Harlow. Lunch is provided (donation requested), but please RSVP to (310) 454-0366 to ensure that there will be enough food.

Harlow, a Venice resident and the editor of the Palisadian-Post, will speak on “My 40 Elections: From African Bullies to Margaret Thatcher, from Mr. Obama to Mr. Bonin.” He will recount journalist tales from behind the scenes of election nights around the world. Before working in the Palisades, Harlow spent 24 years reporting for The Sunday Times of London for Rupert Murdoch.