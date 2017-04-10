Palisades PRIDE Discusses Money, Medians

Additionally, PRIDE has taken on the maintenance of several town street medians (including the triangle at Sunset and Marquez by the business district), but a former board member, who had been paying for that out of personal funds, no longer wants to be the sole contributor to that effort.

President Bruce Schwartz replanted the Sunset/Chautauqua median with pansies, but noted that the change was temporary. Board member John Padden has received three bids for planting that median, but wanted to know his budget. “What do we have to spend?” he asked. No one was able to give him an answer.

One board member wondered if they could have residents or realtors adopt a median. (At the March 23 Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting, Debbie Dyner Harris from Councilman Mike Bonin’s office said that the city’s lone median landscaper had “walked off the job.” But residents were to let her office know if any of the medians became a safety hazard.)

Can the PRIDE board use the money in its endowment? Board member Sam Rubin said, “The fund is sacred.”

Will maintenance of medians become a PRIDE project? Or will the group’s biggest project be unifying the Village on both sides of Sunset, after Caruso’s project is completed?

“We want to make sure the streetscape and pavers are cohesive,” Padden said. “We don’t want it to be Caruso and ‘the rest of us.’”

But first, they need to figure out the money.