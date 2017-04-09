Complaints About Caruso Billboards on Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades Addressed

The News received emails from several residents who said they had complained to the city that the Caruso-related billboards along Sunset were illegal because they violated the Palisades Specific Plan.

Some residents said they had filed their complaints with the Department of Building and Safety, and some said they had filed with Street Services.

The News turned to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s press secretary, George Kivork, to sort out the issue.

According to Kivork, Building and Safety received a complaint about signage on the fence fronting Sunset. The DBS Code Enforcement investigator made an onsite visit and issued an order for Caruso to remedy the illegal signage on the fence.

However, upon secondary investigation, DBS Code Enforcement determined that the fence was in a public right of way and thus under jurisdiction of Street Services, at which point it closed the code violation case.

Simultaneously, a Street Services inspector noted that the Building and Safety Case Management team had requested a meeting to resolve the issue. During the week of March 13 through March17, a Department of Street Services investigator spoke with the contractor, who said he was working to bring the fence in compliance with city regulations.