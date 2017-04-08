PaliHi Baseball League Play Underway

Voelkel, who has three sons, including one who played for the Atlanta Braves, noted that his players also have been strong academically and were City Section champs in grade point average last year. In addition, the team reached the Division 1 playoffs, where they lost to eventual runner-up Chatsworth.

This year’s team, which has an 8-6 overall record, 4-2 in league, includes 12 seniors on the 16-player roster.

Pitching is a strong suit as Pali has six skilled senior pitchers, including lefties Sylk, Johnny Dietsch and Hirschberg, who was an all-Western League pitcher last year, plus righthanders William Smith and twin brothers Leo and Will Bucksbaum.

“We should have an opportunity to win the majority of our games because of our pitching,” Voelkel said. “The area we’ve been working on is our hitting. We’re constantly trying to build and keep a constant rhythm. We’re trying to improve inch by inch every day.”

The team also includes seniors Remy Meteigner, a center fielder and captain; catcher/captain Gabe Stewart; leadoff hitter/outfielder Jake Procino; shortstop Alex Weiner and outfielder Kiely Mizumoto, plus four juniors: infielders Jacob Kalt and Josh Barzilai and catchers Benji Taylor and Orson Hewett.

In league play, the Dolphins lost to Venice (5-4) in eight innings on March 14 and took a second loss (7-3) two days later. They beat Hamilton 10-0 and 12-0 on March 18 and 20, and also romped over] University 10-0, 10-0 last Tuesday and Thursday. Next league home game is against Fairfax on April 4 at 3 p.m. Over spring break the Dolphins will play in the premier division at the Lions Tournament in San Diego.