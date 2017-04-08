A Tribute to Palisadian Sean Hunter

By Diane Elder

Special to the Palisades News

On Sunday, March 11, Pacific Palisades buried one of its finest sons, Sean Hunter, aged 22. I would like to share some memories of this special young man because the word “special” doesn’t go far enough to describe him.

I had the privilege of watching him grow up as one of my son Joey’s best friends. I had always known him as the carrot-top young boy with the big smile, but I slowly came to realize that he was much more than that.

During middle and high school, a time when boys are itching to show their physical prowess in often less than acceptable ways, Sean, bigger and stronger than all of them, was the peacemaker, the one who stopped the bullies and made sure the waiter got a good tip after his friends dashed out.

One time he received a pellet gun and the boys couldn’t wait to run around discharging it in every direction. While my own son dismissed my discomfort with that idea, Sean leaned forward and said, “Mrs. Elder, don’t worry. I’ll make a cardboard target and we can just shoot straight at that.” That was the first time I was struck by the maturity and thoughtfulness of this boy, who was only 12 years old at that time.

A few years later their little gang walked into the gym where I was exercising. While the other three immediately went to the most distant corner of the room, Sean hopped on the elliptical machine next to mine and engaged me in conversation. He was genuinely interested in what this mom was up to. Where do you find a teenage boy like that?