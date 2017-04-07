Passings: Pati Vining, 57; Active in Palisades Community

Patricia Jane Vining, 57, passed away on Monday, February 27, at her home in Pacific Palisades. She is survived by her husband, Steven Vining, and her children, Kaitlin, Colin and Alison.

Pati was born on June 25, 1959, in Harmony, Minnesota, to James and Florence Netland. She was the third of their four children, Cindy, Kathy and Mark.

She graduated from Minnetonka West High School, Minnetonka, and attended Minneapolis VoTech for art direction/commercial printing/typesetting. After graduation, Pati was a customer service rep/ typesetter at SlideShooters, and then at SCR Communication Resources in Minneapolis.

Her future husband, Steve Vining, grew up in Cincinnati and worked in New York, Minneapolis and Nashville before moving to Minneapolis in 1982.

In 1983, Pati met Steve and on June 23, 1984 they were married. Together they raised their children as they moved to Georgia in 1989, Connecticut in 1991, and finally to Pacific Palisades in 1996.

An incredibly kind and giving person, Pati made many lasting friendships and left her mark in each home they made. She was known as a volunteering dynamo, involving herself in civic, educational and church groups everywhere she lived.

In California, Pati was involved with parents at Marquez Elementary, AYSO 69 Youth Soccer, Palisades High Booster Club, Palisades High College Center, Women Helping Youth organization, Girl Scouts, Palisades Lutheran Church and the Palisades Lutheran Preschool. She will be greatly missed and all those who met her will remember her laugh and infectious spirit.