PaliHi Swimmers Set New Meet Records

by Sue Pascoe

Editor

Last year, Palisades High School swimmers decisively captured city titles. The boys took their fourth straight title, breaking city records in three relay events and three individual events. The girls captured their seventh consecutive title. Additionally, 11 swimmers and one diver qualified for the state meet.

What’s the prognosis this year? “I’m really excited about the season,” said Maggie Nance, who is starting her 14th year as head coach. “I have really nice kids, really fast kids, and they have good attitudes.”

Even though the Dolphins lost some of their top girl swimmers through graduation, Nance has five freshmen joining senior Leah Timmerman (who went to state last year): Sophia Wlodek, Quincy Timmerman, Sydney Brouwer, Darby Green and Amanda Kim.

“I expect we will win city,” Nance said. “We have gotten better; we’re setting city records.”

The coach continued, “Our boys are crazy-fast. Kian Brouwer is back, as is Roy Yoo, Hunter Loncar and the triplets, Jonathon, Gregory and Alex Havton.” Brouwer placed at the state meet as a junior last year, and the Dolphins placed 27th overall.

Nance said that each of the triplets, who are seniors, swims different events, and noted: “My medley team is Havton, Havton, Havton and Brouwer.” (The order of events in a medley relay is backstroke, butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle.)