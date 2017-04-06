Trio Threatens PaliHi Track Records

Three years later, Darryl Taylor extended the record to 48’5” and set the school long jump record of 23’8.” The records still stand, but Taylor, who now coaches the “jumpers” at PaliHi, is predicting his records may be broken by either Bailey Jones, Angel Ogwo or Cameron Bailey.

Last year, the three swept those events in the frosh/soph division at the city track meet, and this spring they continue to impress.

Jones, who won the triple jump and placed third in the long jump in 2016, has added the hurdles. The 6’1” Mar Vista resident played basketball his freshman year before devoting himself specifically to track. He tried long jump in the sixth grade, but as a 9th grader, “I tried triple jump and fell in love with it,” Jones said.

At a March 8 track meet against Taft and Eagle Rock, Jones won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.98, took fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.58) and was part of the winning 400-meter relay team (44.57) with Rayne Camden, Ogwo and Bailey.

“I’m still focusing on jumps,” Jones said, “but my times in the hurdles are dropping as I’m getting my form back.”