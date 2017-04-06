Spring Egg-Stravaganza Set for April 15 at Palisades Recreation Center and Park

The annual spring Egg-Stravaganza will be held at the Palisades Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The egg hunt will be held at noon for toddlers to 12 year olds. Please bring your own basket.

There will be a moon bounce, arts and crafts, face painting, marionettes, puppet show, petting zoo, reptile show and other entertainment. Look for a special guest appearance by the Easter Bunny. The cost is $10 per child.