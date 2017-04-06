Caruso’s Digging in Pacific Palisades is Nearly Complete

Michael Gazzano, project manager for Caruso’s Palisades Village Project, said that the excavation is nearly complete for the 2-1/2-story underground parking lot between Swarthmore and Monument.

He provided a project update at the Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting on March 23.

“We’re at the bottom of the parking lot [30-40 ft. deep],” Gazzano said, noting that this winter’s numerous rainstorms caused nearly 40 days of delays. “It sometimes took two or three days after a rainfall before we could go back in.”

However, he assured Council members that “We’re still on schedule for the grand opening: summer 2018.”

Gazzano said that more soil needs to come out, specifically where the ramp is, but “it will be more of a surgical removal,” with an April through May time frame.

Initially, the hauling hours were 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, but “now we start at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.,” and deploy shorter trucks. This should mean about 90 percent fewer truck trips in a day, and “a lot of days there will be no hauling,” Gazzano said.

Foundation pouring started last week, with cement trucks making round trips from their staging area along Temescal Canyon Road to the construction site, via Sunset.

Gazzano was asked if this might conflict with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s plan to dig an underground vault on Sunset from Temescal Canyon up towards Gelson’s, in order to connect the new pole-top distribution station on Temescal to the vault. A posted sign warns that traffic delays will occur from now through June.