Candlelight Vigil Held in Pacific Palisades for Deceased Motorcyclist

by Sue Pascoe

Editor

A candlelight vigil was held around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 for a motorcyclist, David Babalyan, at the corner of Chautauqua and Sunset Boulevards following a deadly accident on Sunday, April 2.

The vigil was held at the site of the deadly accident, which involved a Mercedes Benz, driven by a teenager, and four motorcyclists, three of whom were transported to UCLA Hospital. About 200 members of the Ruthless Ryderz group, friends and family assembled quietly on the street corner at the site of Babalyan’s death.

News photographer Bart Bartholomew reported that in addition to the motorcycles, there were also about 50 cars parked legally in the neighborhood. “They were quiet and respectful,” Bartholomew said. “The vigil was attended by all ages.”

Toward the end of the vigil, members of the group put their hands on each other’s shoulders and in unison recited The Lord’s Prayer. The police looked on from a distance.

Babalyan “Babyface RR,” a Reseda resident, was 36.

A carwash fundraiser is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Cycle Gear 21725 Van Owen, Canoga Park. Los Angeles police have been investigating the incident.