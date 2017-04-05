Palisades Symphony to Feature Maxwell and Dennis Karmazyn

The Palisades Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Joel B. Lish, will feature violinist Maxwell Karmazyn and cellist Dennis Karmazyn at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 in Mercer Hall on the Palisades High School campus. The performance is free, but donations are appreciated.

The program will begin with the Overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila by Mikhail Glinka. Then the father/son musicians will take center stage with Johannes Brahms’ Double Concerto in A Minor for violin and cello. After an intermission, the concert will conclude with Peter Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2 in C Minor, the “Little Russian.” Dennis Karmazyn is the principal cello for the Hollywood Bowl orchestra and the California Philharmonic Orchestra. He has recorded music for more than 4,000 films, television shows, records and commercials. His son, Maxwell, received the Palisades Symphony Alfred Newman Memorial Award in 2012, while still a student at Crossroads. He made his violin debut when he was 20, graduating from the University of Michigan in 2016.

Maxwell is a composer whose pieces have been performed by the California Philharmonic at the Walt Disney Concert Hall and by the Michigan Symphony Orchestra in Ann Arbor. Maxwell has performed as a violinist with Andrea Boccelli, Earth, Wind and Fire, Steely Dan and Sergio Mendes. The Palisades Symphony offers seven concerts annually, all free of charge. Most people involved are volunteers, although a small stipend goes to soloists and the music director. Contributions may be made to Palisades Symphony, P.O. Box 214, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. Contact (310) 454-8040 or visit palisadesssymphony.org for more information.