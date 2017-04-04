Palisadian’s Oil Painting ‘Beverly Hills Submarines’ Accepted into Juried Shows

Local artist Martha Meade has recently had her work accepted into juried shows. Her paintings are with The Linus Galleries, based in Pasadena, and on an online show “Quiet.”

Two of Meade’s paintings, including her oil on canvas Beverly Hills Submarines, have also been accepted in the

Westlake Village Art Guild. The show will Jacobson, Franklyn Liegel. run April 5 through April 29 at the Thousand Oaks Community Gallery in Newbury Park.

Meade, whose murals are found at Marquez Elementary School, Paul Revere Middle School and at Palisades High School, graduated from Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in theater and English. She attended Otis College of Art and has taken classes with Richard Shelton, Laddie John Dill, Linda Jacobson and Franklyn Liegel.

Visit marthameade.com for more information.