Palisades Crime: 5 Burglaries

The following April 3, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

300 Bellino Dr, btwn 3/28/17 at 6 PM and 3/29/17 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a radar detector and tire monitor.

BURGLARY

800 Via De La Paz, 4/2/17 at 3:20 AM. The suspects (#1-2 male, NFD) smashed a glass door and entered victim’s business but it is unknown what property was taken.

1100 Via De la Paz, 3/29/17 at 8:40 PM. The suspects (#1-2 male Hispanic, 20 years, NFD) pried open a window to enter victim’s home. The suspects fled when confronted by the victim.

14900 Bestor Bl, 3/29/17 btwn 7 PM and 8:15 PM . The suspect, using a neighbor’s ladder, entered victim’s home through a second floor window. The suspect fled when the alarm activated.

15200 La Cruz, 3/26/17 at 1:41 AM. The suspect (male black, 6′ 180/185 lb, 40/45 years) smashed a window to enter victim's business and took a cash register.