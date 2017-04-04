Pacific Palisades April 2017 Rain Report

On March 21, light showers brought 0.32 inches of rain in Pacific Palisades, bringing the season total to 22.69 inches. Last year at this date, the Palisades had 10.13 inches of rain, according to deputy rainmeister Ted Mackie, who has now purchased an umbrella to use while emptying the official L.A. County rain gauge on his home on Bienveneda Avenue.

The most rain recorded in the Palisades since 1942, when recordkeeping began, was 42.60 inches in 1997-98. The least amount recorded was 4.11 inches in 2006-07.