LAPD Continues Fatal Multi-Vehicle Accident Investigation in Pacific Palisades

by Sue Pascoe

Editor

The fatality accident on Sunday, April 2 that involved four motorcycles and a Mercedes Benz, is still under investigation, according to Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic primary investigator Panameno. That multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Chautauqua, shut down both roads for more than five hours.

After the accident, nine LAPD West Traffic investigators were at the site, noting debris, walking the scene and mapping the possible courses of the black four-door Mercedes Benz and four motorcycles: a Ducati, two Kawaskis and a blue Yamaha (that caught on fire).

“This was a fatality accident and we’re not rushing to reach a conclusion,” Panameno said.

Investigators are still canvassing the area for witnesses. If a Palisades resident witnessed the accident, or was driving on Sunset or Chautauqua when the accident happened, or if someone has a video or surveillance footage, contact Investigator Panameno at (213) 473-0329.