Toppings Yogurt, located at 872 Via De La Paz, was burglarized at approximately 3:30 a.m. on April 2, reports Palisades Patrol. A safe was busted open and an unknown amount of items were stolen.

A white Toyota, four-door, with two passengers, unknown gender or race, was last seen leaving the area. There is no further description from a witness. Los Angeles police took a report.