Santa Monica Oceanaires Will Perform April 8

The Santa Monica Oceanaires will perform their spring show, “Love That Boat,” led by Ben Lowe and Madeline Slettedahl, at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Paul Revere Middle School, 1450 Allenford Ave.

Ben Lowe, the co-director of the Santa Monica Oceanaires, was the 2016 winner of the Marilyn Horne Song Competition, which helps to launch the careers of promising young opera singers and pianists. Madeline Slettedahl, the winner of the 2016 piano competition at the Music Academy of the West, will accompany him.

Tickets are $15. Visit oceanaires.org or brownpapertickets.com, No. LB20051 for more information.