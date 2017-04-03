Palisades Recreation Minors Defeat Shatto to Claim Basketball Championship

For the first time in recent history, a Palisades Recreation Center basketball team has won the Citywide All-Star championship.
The game featured Palisades coed minors against Shatto Rec Center (winner of the Griffith Metro bracket) on April 1 at the Yosemite Recreation Center in Los Angeles. Palisades won, 32-26.
To reach the finals, the minors (ages 9-10) defeated Woodland Hills (56-31), Mar Vista A (56-30) and Northridge A (38-26) and finally Tarzana to win the Valley Shoreline Championship on March 25 at the West- wood Recreation Center.
Four days later, the squad—Johan Stokes, Julian Harnoncourt, Luke Broumand, Jake Evans, Chris Rodriguez, Patrick Csiszar, Kai Klein and Jaden Russo—defeated Baldwin Hills to qualify for the citywide championship game.
“The kids played awesome,” said Palisades Recreation Director Erich Haas, who also praised coaches Ollie Stokes and Cameron Broumand.
Social Icons