Palisades Recreation Minors Defeat Shatto to Claim Basketball Championship

For the first time in recent history, a Palisades Recreation Center basketball team has won the Citywide All-Star championship.

The game featured Palisades coed minors against Shatto Rec Center (winner of the Griffith Metro bracket) on April 1 at the Yosemite Recreation Center in Los Angeles. Palisades won, 32-26.

To reach the finals, the minors (ages 9-10) defeated Woodland Hills (56-31), Mar Vista A (56-30) and Northridge A (38-26) and finally Tarzana to win the Valley Shoreline Championship on March 25 at the West- wood Recreation Center.