Palisades High School Golf Team Having Dominant Season

Palisades High School coach James Paleno has 12 athletes out for golf this year. “The season has gone very well,” he said. “We’ve just completed the first half of our league play and we are 6-0 with dominant wins [except for Granada Hills].”

On March 28, the Dolphins defeated the Highlanders 215-217 at the Porter Valley Country Club. “There were 40-mile per hour winds,” Paleno said.

Five days earlier, the team shot a 181-218 against El Camino Real. “This is our best score since 2005,” Paleno said. “Ray Yang shot a 33, one under par.”

Yang is the defending L.A. City Cham- pion. He was accepted at UCLA, but will at- tend UC Irvine and play on that team. The