Palisades High School Golf Team Having Dominant Season

Palisades High School coach James Paleno has 12 athletes out for golf this year. “The season has gone very well,” he said. “We’ve just completed the first half of our league play and we are 6-0 with dominant wins [except for Granada Hills].”
On March 28, the Dolphins defeated the Highlanders 215-217 at the Porter Valley Country Club. “There were 40-mile per hour winds,” Paleno said.
Five days earlier, the team shot a 181-218 against El Camino Real. “This is our best score since 2005,” Paleno said. “Ray Yang shot a 33, one under par.”
Yang is the defending L.A. City Cham- pion. He was accepted at UCLA, but will at- tend UC Irvine and play on that team. The
PaliHi team practices at Mountain Gate, with home matches at Rancho Park and Griffith Park.
Paleno’s six seniors have all been accepted at prestigious colleges: Grant Ebner and Will Holbrow will attend Michigan. Ethan Rautbort will go to Wisconsin. Kaelen Nettleship will attend UCLA and Jason Simon will join Yang at UC Irvine. “I am extremely proud of the hard work put into the classroom by our seniors,” Paleno said, noting that he also has some outstanding younger golfers including Ali Zafar-Khan, Bevan Chiu and Aaron Simon.
League finals are the week of May 8 and the city finals are May 17 at the Wilson Golf Course at Griffith Park.
