PaliHi Girls Lacrosse Continues Winning Season

Coaches Betsy Economou and Katlyne Duffey have a team that just keeps on winning. At the March 4 Rose Bowl tournament, Palisades High School won their bracket. At the Birmingham tournament on March 18, the girls made it to the finals before losing to Newbury Park (their only loss this season).

The Dolphins lead the City League 5-0 and have wins over Westchester, Birmingham, VAAS, Hamilton, Mira Costa and Downey.

New in the goal this year is senior Jackie Au, who made 12 saves in the March 15 game that saw the Dolphins beat their rival Birmingham 9-8.

On March 27, top Pali scorers were Ally Stahl, Lilly Wollman and Isabel McKinlay who each had five goals, with teammate Sammy Stahl adding three to beat Mira Costa 18-12. City league finals are on April 29.