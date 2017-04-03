PaliHi Boys Volleyball Starts 2017 Season Strong

by Laurel Busby
Staff Writer

The Palisades High School boys volleyball team continued its strong play in the regular season—winning its first five regular season games and reaching the semi-finals in the Dos Pueblos Invitational.

Freshman Miles Partain, 6'1" sets the ball for junior Flaviano Winther, 6'0" against Venice on March 13, 2017.

Freshman Miles Partain, 6'1″ sets the ball for junior Flaviano Winther, 6'0″ against Venice on March 13, 2017.

Pali won its season opener against Venice on March 13 (25-15. 25-14, 25-17), then beat Hamilton (25-2, 25-6, 25-11), University High School (25-7, 25-9, 25-13), Westchester (25-4, 25-1, 25-6), and LACES (25-18, 25-9, 25-12). In the Dos Pueblos tournament, the team beat Kamehameha, Crespi, Antelope Valley and Crescenta Valley before losing 42-33 to Westlake in the semis.

The Dolphins faced Venice April 3 and will host Hamilton Wednesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. while traveling to University High School on Friday for a 4 p.m. game.

