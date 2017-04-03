PaliHi Art Showcase Premieres April 5 at Mercer Hall

Palisades Charter High School will open its doors at 6 p.m. to the public today, Wednesday, April 5, to showcase its art, photography, film and ceramics in Mercer Hall. In the gym, the choir, jazz band, dancers, color guard and poets will perform. Performances will start at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. Food trucks, desserts and coffee will be available. Photo: Gigi Staubitz

