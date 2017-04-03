Kids’ Yoga Event April 6 at Santa Monica Pier

A free Kids’ Yoga Day Concert and pep rally will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the west end of the Santa Monica Pier. There will be fun yoga poses, games, live music from Westside6 and Michael Cladis, giveaways for the first 100 kids and booths by Whole Foods, Bristol Farms, Chi Universe, Buy Local Santa Monica and Stafford House Books.

On April 7, more than 40,000 kids from 40 countries and all 50 U.S. states will participate in the Second International Kids’ Yoga Day, founded by kids’ yoga expert, bestselling author, and Pacific Palisades native Teresa Power. Visit kidsyogaday.com/pep-rally/ for more information.