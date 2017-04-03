Former Pacific Palisades Baseball Player Matt McGeagh Named ‘Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week’

Former Pacific Palisades Baseball Association player Matt McGeagh, a Loyola High School alum who now attends Penn University, was named Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week for his performance during a three-game series against Marist College.

A third baseman at Penn, McGeagh posted five RBIs in the series, three of which came in the opening-game loss. He launched a two-run, game-tying home run in the bottom of the second, and added a run-scoring ground out in the fourth to give Penn its first lead of the game. Marist eventually won, 4-3.

In game two, Marist won 5-0, but McGeagh picked up where he left off by collecting a single and double to lead the team in hitting.

The sophomore came up big in game three, driving in a run in the seventh and then hitting a sacrifice fly to bring home the tying run in the bottom of the ninth in Penn’s 5-4 win.