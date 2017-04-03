Former Pacific Palisades Baseball Player Matt McGeagh Named ‘Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week’

Former Pacific Palisades Baseball Association player Matt McGeagh, a Loyola High School alum who now attends Penn University, was named Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week for his performance during a three-game series against Marist College.
A third baseman at Penn, McGeagh posted five RBIs in the series, three of which came in the opening-game loss. He launched a two-run, game-tying home run in the bottom of the second, and added a run-scoring ground out in the fourth to give Penn its first lead of the game. Marist eventually won, 4-3.
In game two, Marist won 5-0, but McGeagh picked up where he left off by collecting a single and double to lead the team in hitting.
The sophomore came up big in game three, driving in a run in the seventh and then hitting a sacrifice fly to bring home the tying run in the bottom of the ninth in Penn’s 5-4 win.
The Philadelphia Big 5 league includes La Salle, Penn, Villanova, Temple and Saint Joseph.
McGeagh’s father, Rick, was a longtime coach in the Pacific Palisades Baseball Association and served as a PPBA board member.
He told the News, “I’m going [back East] April 1 and 2 to watch them play Dartmouth and Harvard and Jake Sud- dleson,” McGeagh said.
Suddleson, also a former PPBA player, is a freshman at Harvard and plays out- field. In his first nine games, he had 26 at bats, five hits (including two doubles and a homerun), four walks and seven RBIs.
Last season as a freshman, McGeagh hit .250 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 40 games and 39 starts. He hit .262 with a home run and eight RBIs against Ivy League opponents.
Social Icons