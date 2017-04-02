PaliHi Softball Bounces Back After Rough Preseason

After a rough pre-season, the Palisades High School varsity softball team has come back strong to sweep its first five regular season games and lead the Western league 5-0.

Venice, who has been a perennial rival, Hamilton, University and LACES, are all 3-2, while Fairfax and Westchester have yet to win a game. PaliHi beat Venice 3-1 in its opening regular season game on March 14, then dominated Hamilton 11-0, Uni 13-3, Fairfax 11-0 and Westchester 20-3.

The Dolphins next travel to Venice on April 6 and will host Hamilton on April 18, both at 3 p.m.